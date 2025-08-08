Howdy shopkeepers,
We already have a small patch for you, which fixes a problem with customers, that stand near a wall and don't pick up a product, also a small text issue, that was not localized for Ukrainian, and in general some improvements to the navigation system.
Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)
Patch #1 | V 0.0.254
