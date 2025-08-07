# SEASON 15 – Whispers of Soma







# Greetings Yodhas!



As the echoes of battle spreads between the Factions, a new power stirs. The ancient Gandharvas awaken to pursue the secrets of the Divine Soma, that flows through the heart of creation itself. Deep within the mystical groves, the **Whispers of Soma** Spreads though the three Worlds transforming them. Season 15 opens the gates to a realm beyond conflict, where melodies shape fate but the Evil creatures might try to invade this Realm. Join the Gandharvas in the pursuit of Knowledge of the Divine Soma and Defend the Realm









# REWARDS

3 Legendary cards Exclusive Card Back Unlimited Rewards 140+ Shards

3500+ Gold

Karma Boost



Unlock three mystical new cards and Join the Gandharvas to learn about the secrets of Soma. Each card sings with power, echoing through Soma’s divine rhythm:





# ANTIM RAGA- FINAL CHORD ​







# VISVAVASU







# AJIRA







# EXCLUSIVE CARD BACK









# BALANCE CHANGES

# Hero

· Pauravi – Passive – Deals 2 Damage per Heal/Silence; Passive damage reduced from 2 to 1.

· Jarasandha- Passive- +2 Damage on Kill, can attack again; Passive Damage reduced from +2 to + 1.

# Cards

· Lakshman Rekha – Cost increased from 2 to 3

· Moksha – Cost Increased from 5 to 6; Now only Creates 2 Random 0 cost legendaries

· Mayasura- Now also has Disarm

· Radiant Surge- Cost increased from 2 to 3

· War Medicine- Cost Increased from 1 to 2

· Stone Naga- Cost Reduced from 7 to 6; Armor Reduced from 2 to 1

· Forrest Apsara – Cost reduced from 4 to 3; Stat Reduced from 5/0/5 to 4/0/4

# BUGFIXES

· Manu Freeze Fix

· Card pack opening Freeze Fix

· Several Desync Fixes

· Other Small Fixes

