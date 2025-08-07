🃏 3 New Cards Unleashed!

Choose your indoor companion. Cat, Dog, or Rabbit + get a unique card based on your pick!

・Strategize around your favorite furry friend and reshape your deck.



🙏 Monk Card Fixed

The Monk card was sometimes stingy, not letting you play another card.



⚔️ END TURN Bug Squashed

Previously, ending your turn during combat could randomly deal 2 DMG to the enemy (oops).

・That phantom punch is now gone. Play fair… unless you have a card for that. 😏



またね！

