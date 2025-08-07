 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19508400 Edited 7 August 2025 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
🃏 3 New Cards Unleashed!
Choose your indoor companion. Cat, Dog, or Rabbit + get a unique card based on your pick!
・Strategize around your favorite furry friend and reshape your deck.

🙏 Monk Card Fixed
The Monk card was sometimes stingy, not letting you play another card.

⚔️ END TURN Bug Squashed
Previously, ending your turn during combat could randomly deal 2 DMG to the enemy (oops).
・That phantom punch is now gone. Play fair… unless you have a card for that. 😏

💬 Got feedback?
Come hang out with us on Discord.
Link in the PLAYNESE main menu or on the Steam page!

またね！
Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
