Thank you to those who have provided feedback and have given this game a chance. I will continue to work on its development in hopes to fully release by sometime December 2025.

QoL changes:

-Notifications if ITEM or GOLD is successfully stolen (or not) from an NPC

-Notifications if a trap is disarmed or not

-Improved feedback during battle moreso (xp/gold, animation delays)

-New sprites for main characters to help keep artwork more consistent

-Improved look of Character Creation Screen to help improve consistency

Gameplay changes:

-White Rune Quest is 75% complete (still work in progress)

-NPCs will talk more often depending on the area or event (still work in progress)

-Added more items, some with unique effects (insta-kill, and respawn at site of death)

-Balanced NPCs, and added new NPCs

-Added more low-level NPCs near the starting zone

-improved recovery skill

-Stunned NPCs (if they are at or above full action bar) will have their action bar reduced to ½ full

Spell changes:

-New spells/effects, including healing rain, and fatal strike

-Mage loses “Flame Jet”, but gains “Mageshield”

-“Flame Jet” is now faith-based and cleric starts out with the spell

-Balanced many spells

-Party members who can cast AoE won’t do so as it can harm party members

-NPCs won’t repeatedly cast buff/debuff spells if the same one already takes effect

-Fixed fireball to engulf (DoT) more npcs in flames

-Changed artwork of some spells

-Pets will attack your target as opposed to simply defending you if you are attacked first

Bugs:

-Fixed some bugs with auto-on/auto-off

-Fixed bug that caused some spell animations staying on the screen permanently