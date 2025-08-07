Thank you to those who have provided feedback and have given this game a chance. I will continue to work on its development in hopes to fully release by sometime December 2025.
QoL changes:
-Notifications if ITEM or GOLD is successfully stolen (or not) from an NPC
-Notifications if a trap is disarmed or not
-Improved feedback during battle moreso (xp/gold, animation delays)
-New sprites for main characters to help keep artwork more consistent
-Improved look of Character Creation Screen to help improve consistency
Gameplay changes:
-White Rune Quest is 75% complete (still work in progress)
-NPCs will talk more often depending on the area or event (still work in progress)
-Added more items, some with unique effects (insta-kill, and respawn at site of death)
-Balanced NPCs, and added new NPCs
-Added more low-level NPCs near the starting zone
-improved recovery skill
-Stunned NPCs (if they are at or above full action bar) will have their action bar reduced to ½ full
Spell changes:
-New spells/effects, including healing rain, and fatal strike
-Mage loses “Flame Jet”, but gains “Mageshield”
-“Flame Jet” is now faith-based and cleric starts out with the spell
-Balanced many spells
-Party members who can cast AoE won’t do so as it can harm party members
-NPCs won’t repeatedly cast buff/debuff spells if the same one already takes effect
-Fixed fireball to engulf (DoT) more npcs in flames
-Changed artwork of some spells
-Pets will attack your target as opposed to simply defending you if you are attacked first
Bugs:
-Fixed some bugs with auto-on/auto-off
-Fixed bug that caused some spell animations staying on the screen permanently
Changed files in this update