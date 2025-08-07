 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19508188 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI

  • Added display for the following status panel attributes

    • Attack Interval

    • Dodge

    • Magic Amplify Stacks

    • Health Growth

    • Attack Growth

    • Soul Weight

    • Lightning Attack Boost

    • Jump Damage Boost

    • Lightning Jump Boost

    • Lightning Finisher Damage

    • Mirror HP

    • Mirror Attack

  • Summon Interval values are now displayed to two decimal places

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where spell card titles in the Card Collection did not display correctly

Other

  • Improved the description of the Magic Amplify mechanic

Changed files in this update

Depot 3183221
  • Loading history…
