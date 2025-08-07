UI
Added display for the following status panel attributes
Attack Interval
Dodge
Magic Amplify Stacks
Health Growth
Attack Growth
Soul Weight
Lightning Attack Boost
Jump Damage Boost
Lightning Jump Boost
Lightning Finisher Damage
Mirror HP
Mirror Attack
Summon Interval values are now displayed to two decimal places
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where spell card titles in the Card Collection did not display correctly
Other
Improved the description of the Magic Amplify mechanic
