7 August 2025 Build 19508174 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy
7 August 2025 Build 19508174 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The day has arrived. 1000 Deaths is out on Steam.

What can you expect in the full game?

Naturally, a whole lot more of the gravity-bending 3D platforming. In addition to Vayu and Maxie, you will also get to meet Terry and Boga - 2 main characters that were not included in the demo!

Follow Vayu, Maxie, Terry, and Boga in their wacky adventures in Nowherestown, Jollywood, Levity Falls, and more as you help them make major life decisions. 

And don’t forget the Arcade! Now with 47 platforming levels that you can speedrun or play at your own pace!

Check out the release trailer for 1000 Deaths here:

Share your high scores on our speedrun.com page!

Join our Discord: https://pariah.in/discord

Follow us on social media:

