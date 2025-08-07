Overview This week we have a large amount of new cards in the game. Multiple creatures have had their draft deck updated and/or changed with more to come in the next patch. Driplet's starting deck has had multiple new additions added and a new simple strategy based around applying the Exposed status. Apart from new cards, there have been a lot of changes across the game. Many of which are focus on helping explain game mechanics or add accessibility to the current state of the game. More to come next week!



Changes - Added new card colours

- Added a new label giving a general sense of a creature's playstyle

- Added "Tidepeck", "Terrapede" and "Terravile" to the transformation options

- Added a new card info panel when mousing over the card's element and type

- Added new card element info to enemy intent, enemy element, player's creature, creature's ability

- Map camera will now place itself over the current location on the map when returning to it

- Update the character selection screen

- Added a back button to the character selection screen

- Updated the numbers shown when enemies are damaged

- Added a new way to see your creature's current mood

- Added a card draft after transforming

- Added the following new cards: "Toxic Lunge", "Burrow Bite", "Shed Skin", "Toxic Temper", "Bursting Thorax" , "Burrow Down", "Chitter Step", "Gnaw", "Bubble Burst", "Panic", "Scamper", "Tail Slap", "Splinter Shield", "Surging", "Waterlogged", "Fin Rush", "River Hatch", "Fishling", "Feeding Frenzy", "Unstable Strike", "Tide Buffer", "Torrent Beak"

- Added the following new statuses: "Surge", "Energized", "Swarm"