All Aboard! is now available on mobile platforms!Apple App Store (iOS 14+) | Google Play (Android 7+)
Anyway...
This patch presents a new All-In screen, a UI overhaul (mostly for the benefit of mobile), and a new challenging difficulty mode! Let's get into it.
All-In Screen ChangesAll-In, which unlocks at level 6, was originally intended as a bit of a chance game, where it had a chance to succeed or fail to upgrade your carriage. It eventually ended up as a simple way to mass-upgrade carriages. The interface for All-In is changing to be in line with this new way of thinking:
UI OverhaulThe UI had to change a lot to accommodate mobile, but I also wanted to make better use of the screen space anyway. One of my favorite changes is how the information displays in the top-right of the side bar during gameplay -- it now uses simple icons instead of tiny text. If you prefer the old display, though, you can click on it to toggle it.
'Impossible' DifficultyThe new "Impossible" difficulty is a special challenge mode. Unlike other difficulties, you will find it impossible to play for dozens to hundreds of hours, and that's because gold-generating train carriages are banished from the start. The challenge here is to see how long you can last, and your best time will be displayed on the game setup screen.
Impossible mode unlocks after defeating any Super Boss on the now second hardest difficulty. I wouldn't even bother attempting it until you have everything else unlocked!
Changes & Bug Fixes
In addition, the saw blades become a bit more transparent at high levels so it's not impossible to see the screen.
