Major 7 August 2025 Build 19507986 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All Aboard! is now available on mobile platforms!

Apple App Store (iOS 14+) | Google Play (Android 7+)

I have a limited number of free promo codes for the new mobile versions to give away!

If you'd like a code, send a request through our official contact form and let me know if you prefer iOS or Android.

Codes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until they are all gone. Limit one per person. This offer is void where prohibited by law.


Anyway...

This patch presents a new All-In screen, a UI overhaul (mostly for the benefit of mobile), and a new challenging difficulty mode! Let's get into it.


All-In Screen Changes

All-In, which unlocks at level 6, was originally intended as a bit of a chance game, where it had a chance to succeed or fail to upgrade your carriage. It eventually ended up as a simple way to mass-upgrade carriages. The interface for All-In is changing to be in line with this new way of thinking:

  • Using All-In is now in general much faster than before, as it requires almost no work to calculate the result.
  • You can now upgrade a carriage as much as you want in a single All-In attempt, for example, upgrading a Sniper from level 5 to 10, as long as you have enough gold.


    UI Overhaul

    The UI had to change a lot to accommodate mobile, but I also wanted to make better use of the screen space anyway. One of my favorite changes is how the information displays in the top-right of the side bar during gameplay -- it now uses simple icons instead of tiny text. If you prefer the old display, though, you can click on it to toggle it.


    'Impossible' Difficulty

    The new "Impossible" difficulty is a special challenge mode. Unlike other difficulties, you will find it impossible to play for dozens to hundreds of hours, and that's because gold-generating train carriages are banished from the start. The challenge here is to see how long you can last, and your best time will be displayed on the game setup screen.

    Impossible mode unlocks after defeating any Super Boss on the now second hardest difficulty. I wouldn't even bother attempting it until you have everything else unlocked!


    Changes & Bug Fixes

  • The maximum gold amount has been increased from 9.9 x 10^72 to 9.9 x 10^99. This can technically be increased by editing the game.cfg file, up to 10^999, but I don't encourage going that high because it can cause serious performance issues.

  • "Hard" mode has been bumped up a little bit in difficulty to make it a better bridge between Normal and the higher difficulty. It's not too much harder, but just enough to make it so it's less appealing to play on "Hard" mode with no Boons upgraded. Note that this only affects games started after the patch.

  • Hints have been added to certain relics that will help you figure out how to unlock them. You can view these hints by selecting the silhouettes of the locked relics on the game setup screen or the Relics screen in the Collections menu.

  • Fixed a bug where bonus tickets from leveling up were not being added to the player's ticket count.

  • Replaced placeholder art in the "Boons" screen.

  • Saw Blade has a few changes to it. First, I'm reducing the tick rate (how often damage applies when hitting the same target) from 0.33 to 0.44, and slightly reducing the size and damage scaling. That's because this carriage performs incredibly well for a Rare (blue) carriage and takes down bosses very easily for a long time. I think it's still one of the best options for doing that, but now it's slightly less good.
    In addition, the saw blades become a bit more transparent at high levels so it's not impossible to see the screen.

  • Goo Launcher is another carriage that does vey well for its rarity level, so the damage and area scaling was reduced very slightly.

  • Flamethrower has been buffed with higher damage scaling.

  • Fixed a bug where 4x/5x speed buttons would still show "3x Game Speed" on the tooltip.

    • [*] Previously, the maximum level for carriages that could be saved to file was 255. That number can now go up to 2,147,483,647.


    Thank you so much for your continued support of the game! If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact us at our support page.

    Changed files in this update

