 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19507982 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:13:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to community feedback, we’ve rolled out another small update.

What’s new:

• Fixed some map-related bugs reported by Agusio on Discord !
• Added full German language support thanks to Marcel Weyers
• Added Russian language support
• Fixed general bugs and improved stability

Let us know if you notice anything off in the new language translations or maps!


We’re also actively looking into other issues that were reported, such as game crashes and rare cases of corrupted saves. Thanks for your continued feedback and support!




Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3874442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link