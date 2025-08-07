Thanks to community feedback, we’ve rolled out another small update.
What’s new:
• Fixed some map-related bugs reported by Agusio on Discord !
• Added full German language support thanks to Marcel Weyers
• Added Russian language support
• Fixed general bugs and improved stability
Let us know if you notice anything off in the new language translations or maps!
We’re also actively looking into other issues that were reported, such as game crashes and rare cases of corrupted saves. Thanks for your continued feedback and support!
Changed files in this update