7 August 2025 Build 19507849 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:​

  1. Optimized loading when displaying excessive merch:​​ Fixed an issue where too many merch items could occasionally fail to load automatically, requiring a manual click of the refresh ('eye') button.

  2. ​Reset criteria for gacha design rewards:​​ Reset the criteria for obtaining illustration rewards from the gacha machine and clarified task descriptions.

  3. ​Removed a low-tier gacha pool:​​ Deleted one gacha pool offering lower-rarity rewards.

  4. ​Removed mouse wheel scrolling for clothing parts:​​ The ability to move clothing components via the mouse scroll wheel has been removed.

  5. ​Fixed character selection conflict:​​ Resolved a bug where selecting a Workshop character during character creationwould overwrite a previously selected character.

  6. ​Increased scroll wheel sensitivity:​​ Improved sensitivity for the scroll wheel across most interfaces.


