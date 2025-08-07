Patch Notes:
Optimized loading when displaying excessive merch: Fixed an issue where too many merch items could occasionally fail to load automatically, requiring a manual click of the refresh ('eye') button.
Reset criteria for gacha design rewards: Reset the criteria for obtaining illustration rewards from the gacha machine and clarified task descriptions.
Removed a low-tier gacha pool: Deleted one gacha pool offering lower-rarity rewards.
Removed mouse wheel scrolling for clothing parts: The ability to move clothing components via the mouse scroll wheel has been removed.
Fixed character selection conflict: Resolved a bug where selecting a Workshop character during character creationwould overwrite a previously selected character.
Increased scroll wheel sensitivity: Improved sensitivity for the scroll wheel across most interfaces.
Changed files in this update