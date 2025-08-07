Patch Notes:​

Optimized loading when displaying excessive merch:​​ Fixed an issue where too many merch items could occasionally fail to load automatically, requiring a manual click of the refresh ('eye') button.

​​Reset criteria for gacha design rewards:​​ Reset the criteria for obtaining illustration rewards from the gacha machine and clarified task descriptions.

​​Removed a low-tier gacha pool:​​ Deleted one gacha pool offering lower-rarity rewards.

​​Removed mouse wheel scrolling for clothing parts:​​ The ability to move clothing components via the mouse scroll wheel has been removed.

​​Fixed character selection conflict:​​ Resolved a bug where selecting a Workshop character during character creationwould overwrite a previously selected character.