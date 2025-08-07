 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507826
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, the following fixes have been made:

  • A possible bug that could occur during Aghata’s mission (the informant);

  • Fixed some line breaks in the text box;

  • Adjustments to the stealth mission (enemy getting stuck on a spike);

  • A small delay was added when using abilities, in order to fix a bug where the ability could trigger multiple times. (Now, with this delay, that risk no longer exists).

Thank you all for the feedback! It helps me improve the game every day!

Richard

Dream Nexus Studios

