Hey Slayers!

This patch brings some quality-of-life improvements, important bug fixes, and a few tweaks to the XP system and lobby functionality. Here's what's new:



🔄 Changes Fullscreen & Resolution Defaults

The game now launches in fullscreen and native resolution by default instead of windowed HD.



Tooltip Improvements

Tooltips are now click-through and will disappear when clicking or scrolling, improving UI clarity.



XP Economy Rebalance

The XP required to level up and XP gained from enemies have both been increased. This helps pacing without affecting gameplay balance.

→ The Keen of Mind passive now works as intended.



Lobby Privacy Default

Lobbies are now created as Friends Only by default. You can change this to Public if you'd like others to discover your lobby.



Difficulty Bonus Display

The lobby UI now shows the percentage bonus to rewards from playing on higher difficulties.



Attribute Point Highlighting

If you have unspent attribute points, they will now be highlighted in the Hero view for easy tracking.



🐞 Fixes Tavern Scroll Bug

Fixed an issue where scrolling stopped working after making a purchase in the tavern.



Duplicated Attack Fix

Resolved a network-related issue that caused duplicated attacks.



Miscellaneous

Various minor bug fixes and stability improvements.



Thanks for playing and supporting Horde Slayer during Early Access!

If you have feedback or bug reports, feel free to post in the community forums, hop into our Discord, or send an email.



💬 And if you're enjoying the game - please consider leaving a review and sharing it with others!



/Aero