Hello Hobbits,

Thank you for your support of Tales of the Shire! The team has been working on bugs and issues that have popped up since launch:

In later years, some players have found forageables increasingly scarce. Bywater's fields and forests should be full of treasures, so we've rolled up our sleeves to bring back this bounty, amending the fixed spawn rate of forageables in Year 2.

Butterfly Cups were proving to be quite elusive. Worry not, we've addressed an issue with the spawn rate of these particular nighttime mushrooms.

We've fixed a bug that prevented Hobbits from scrolling to the bottom of the pantry list while using a controller. Everything's back in order, from top shelf to bottom basket.

The shared meal location selection should now allow Hobbits to select all locations when using the mouse, so you can set the table wherever your Hobbit heart desires.

Hobbits have reported instances of starting their day under the floor. A Hobbit home is all about comfort, and it's certainly not comforting finding yourself underneath those nicely tiled floors of yours. This hotfix should include fixes for most instances of this, but if you still haven't woken as a Hobbit should, this workaround may help: Try entering Decoration Mode and removing all bedroom furniture (especially the bed), then wait until the next in-game day.

Additionally, we previously put out a small patch (v1.0.0.1) addressing save game file visbility:

Resolved an issue where the Load Game screen appeared empty, causing some Hobbits to fear their precious saves had been lost to the wind.

We will continue to monitor for any ongoing and new issues here and on our Discord!