7 August 2025 Build 19507690 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates from the morning of August 7, 2025 (bug fixes and optimizations)
1. Added version numbering and fixed a bug where the tutorial start screen didn't display after updating...
2. Added a 'Reset Configuration' button to the 'System Settings' screen to reset all settings.
3. Enlarged the three small buttons in the upper right corner of the menu screen.

Changed files in this update

