 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19507640 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed a bug where the analytics consent was unclickable on controller
fixed a bug where you could escape from analytics consent and yes/no confirmation screen and not able to get back into them on controller

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582611
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3582612
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link