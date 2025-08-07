 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507633 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.04 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed glitch where fully auto pistol would continue shooting even if you weren't holding it.

  • Fixed shotgun becoming full auto after buying Full Auto perk (only pistol should be full auto)

  • Fixed issue where shotgun would use two bullets when equipping Double Damage perk.

  • Fixed glitch that increased pistol and shotgun size each time you dropped them in the back of the train.

  • Fixed Shotgun and Auto Turret not appearing after purchase in Onslaught Mode.

