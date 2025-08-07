V1.04 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes:
Fixed glitch where fully auto pistol would continue shooting even if you weren't holding it.
Fixed shotgun becoming full auto after buying Full Auto perk (only pistol should be full auto)
Fixed issue where shotgun would use two bullets when equipping Double Damage perk.
Fixed glitch that increased pistol and shotgun size each time you dropped them in the back of the train.
Fixed Shotgun and Auto Turret not appearing after purchase in Onslaught Mode.
