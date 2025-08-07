 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507593 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed some typos in the text.

    • Corrected a miscalculation in the total rank formula.

    Adjustments

    • Reduced the hitbox size of timed bombs.

    • Extended the skill enhancement time limit from 10 minutes to 15 minutes per point.

    • Time will no longer decrease while documents are open during skill enhancement.

    New Additions

    • Added hints for puzzles.

