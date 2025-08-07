Bug Fixes
Fixed some typos in the text.
Corrected a miscalculation in the total rank formula.
Adjustments
Reduced the hitbox size of timed bombs.
Extended the skill enhancement time limit from 10 minutes to 15 minutes per point.
Time will no longer decrease while documents are open during skill enhancement.
New Additions
Added hints for puzzles.
Version 1.0.4 has been released.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3085201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update