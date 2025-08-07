- Add click beetle model
- Fix headbutt hitting behind player
- Earthboring beetle ramp drains like ladybug now
- Buff tiger teleport delay
- Add ramps to ball spawns on Egypt map
- Increase ball shoot power
- Nerf goliath headbutt cooldown
Patch notes 8/6/2025 #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update