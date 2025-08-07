 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507510 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Add click beetle model
- Fix headbutt hitting behind player
- Earthboring beetle ramp drains like ladybug now
- Buff tiger teleport delay
- Add ramps to ball spawns on Egypt map
- Increase ball shoot power
- Nerf goliath headbutt cooldown

