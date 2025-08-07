- Fixed Gravity Well inventory interaction persisting after moving away from it
- Fixed bot loadout screen bugs and made interaction improvements
- Forcefield salvage can now be picked up by gravity tether
- Toolbox salvage now assigned correctly
- Fixed state where repair prices could be incorrect
- Revised repair/salvage screen
- Equipment aboard freighter now properly repaired
- Fixed jumping bug where character would hang in mid-air
- Fixed being able to walk on decorative rocks off the edges of asteroids
- Fixed issues with Command Bot salvage
- Changed Hyperjump button prompt to appear when a jump to empty space is possible
Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!
-hube
Changed files in this update