7 August 2025 Build 19507471 Edited 7 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another round of bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed Gravity Well inventory interaction persisting after moving away from it
  • Fixed bot loadout screen bugs and made interaction improvements
  • Forcefield salvage can now be picked up by gravity tether
  • Toolbox salvage now assigned correctly
  • Fixed state where repair prices could be incorrect
  • Revised repair/salvage screen
  • Equipment aboard freighter now properly repaired
  • Fixed jumping bug where character would hang in mid-air
  • Fixed being able to walk on decorative rocks off the edges of asteroids
  • Fixed issues with Command Bot salvage
  • Changed Hyperjump button prompt to appear when a jump to empty space is possible


Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!
-hube

Changed files in this update

