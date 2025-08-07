Dear Ballers!We will have a Temporary Server Maintenance on August 07, 2025, to fix a detected in-game issue.8/7 00:00 - 8/7 01:00 PDTSiana Ability Card Issue1. Some Pizza Card's stat value is different from the possible stat range of the grade.2. Some Cards are appeared with incorrect stat types1. Cases that the ability stats do not match the card grade- If the card's ability stats meet Platinum-grade standards, the card grade will be upgraded to Platinum.- If the card's ability stats are Gold-grade but the card is marked as Platinum, the ability stats will be adjusted to meet the minimum values of Platinum grade.2. Cases that the slot type of a card will have been modified- For each card with a modified slot type, character-specific box tickets will be provided based on the card's grade- Silver: 1 x Coin Ticket / Gold: 1 x Growth Box Ticket / Platinum: 2 x Growth Box TicketsWe sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding.- 3on3 FreeStyle Team​