Notice: Temporary Maintenance
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Ballers!
We will have a Temporary Server Maintenance on August 07, 2025, to fix a detected in-game issue.
[Maintenance Duration]
8/7 00:00 - 8/7 01:00 PDT
[Maintenance Detail]
Siana Ability Card Issue
1. Some Pizza Card's stat value is different from the possible stat range of the grade.
2. Some Cards are appeared with incorrect stat types
[Modifications]
1. Cases that the ability stats do not match the card grade
- If the card's ability stats meet Platinum-grade standards, the card grade will be upgraded to Platinum.
- If the card's ability stats are Gold-grade but the card is marked as Platinum, the ability stats will be adjusted to meet the minimum values of Platinum grade.
2. Cases that the slot type of a card will have been modified
- For each card with a modified slot type, character-specific box tickets will be provided based on the card's grade
- Silver: 1 x Coin Ticket / Gold: 1 x Growth Box Ticket / Platinum: 2 x Growth Box Tickets
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
