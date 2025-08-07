 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19507448 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Ballers!

We will have a Temporary Server Maintenance on August 07, 2025, to fix a detected in-game issue.

[Maintenance Duration]
8/7 00:00 - 8/7 01:00 PDT

[Maintenance Detail]
Siana Ability Card Issue

1. Some Pizza Card's stat value is different from the possible stat range of the grade.
2. Some Cards are appeared with incorrect stat types

[Modifications]
1. Cases that the ability stats do not match the card grade

- If the card's ability stats meet Platinum-grade standards, the card grade will be upgraded to Platinum.
- If the card's ability stats are Gold-grade but the card is marked as Platinum, the ability stats will be adjusted to meet the minimum values of Platinum grade.

2. Cases that the slot type of a card will have been modified

- For each card with a modified slot type, character-specific box tickets will be provided based on the card's grade
- Silver: 1 x Coin Ticket / Gold: 1 x Growth Box Ticket / Platinum: 2 x Growth Box Tickets

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team​

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link