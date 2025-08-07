 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507275 Edited 7 August 2025 – 02:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
修复了地形错误问题。

更新了副本中关于难度选项的文本，并重新添加了难度相关的内容。

现在选择试炼、地狱难度，敌人除了等级提高外，还会获得额外的属性提升。

现在选择冒险、试炼、地狱难度，将获得额外的经验值加成（30%、60%、100%）

优化了浮光之湖的隐藏宝藏的触发事件，现在能够正确的显示隐藏地点了。

提高了高难等级敌人触发瞬发技能的预热，现在会晚一回合释放瞬发的特殊技能了。

为所有BOSS添加邀请函掉落。击败前四章的BOSS时有概率掉落一定数量的原初的邀请函。

