修复了地形错误问题。
更新了副本中关于难度选项的文本，并重新添加了难度相关的内容。
现在选择试炼、地狱难度，敌人除了等级提高外，还会获得额外的属性提升。
现在选择冒险、试炼、地狱难度，将获得额外的经验值加成（30%、60%、100%）
优化了浮光之湖的隐藏宝藏的触发事件，现在能够正确的显示隐藏地点了。
提高了高难等级敌人触发瞬发技能的预热，现在会晚一回合释放瞬发的特殊技能了。
为所有BOSS添加邀请函掉落。击败前四章的BOSS时有概率掉落一定数量的原初的邀请函。
25.8.7更新补丁
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit 新世勇者传4.0 Depot 957141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update