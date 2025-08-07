 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507249 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Character Rework [Aria]
- [Ghost] Add scintillation token to Gimic
- [Banana] Big banana. - Fix tag error
- Correction of errors where no new raid is seen in the raid alignment
- Hidden Remains (Materials) - Add Automatic Combat

