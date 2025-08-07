 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19507234 Edited 7 August 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated Avalonia bindings and packages.
  • Further work on Physics Engine (behind the scenes).
  • Fixed an issue with entity definitions cloning data.
  • Fixed an issue with turn-based battles and "Ignores Counter Requirements" setting for actions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link