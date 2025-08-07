Hi Gamers,
We’ve just pushed a small but important update to improve your gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:
🗂️ New: Import/Export Save Game
You can now export your save data and import it again later
Perfect for backing up progress or transferring between devices
🎯 Fix: Enemy Healthbar Position
Enemy healthbars are now properly aligned, especially for enemy with AOE Damage.
No more floating or misplaced HP bars!
📝 Fix: Quest Detail Typo
Corrected several typos in quest descriptions
🌐 Language fixes include: Indonesian and Simplified Chinese
More updates are on the way — your feedback keeps us improving.
Let us know what you’d like to see next!
🎮 Play now & keep an eye on the shadows…
Changed files in this update