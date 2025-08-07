Hi Gamers,

We’ve just pushed a small but important update to improve your gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

🗂️ New: Import/Export Save Game

You can now export your save data and import it again later

Perfect for backing up progress or transferring between devices

🎯 Fix: Enemy Healthbar Position

Enemy healthbars are now properly aligned, especially for enemy with AOE Damage.

No more floating or misplaced HP bars!

📝 Fix: Quest Detail Typo

Corrected several typos in quest descriptions

🌐 Language fixes include: Indonesian and Simplified Chinese

More updates are on the way — your feedback keeps us improving.

Let us know what you’d like to see next!

🎮 Play now & keep an eye on the shadows…