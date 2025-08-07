 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19507052 Edited 7 August 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed jittery scrolling issue for stall menu inventory
- adjusted tutorial highlight to a faded gradient
- fixed items being able to be picked up from the side of the grid
- fixed pause menu occasionally resuming right after pausing
- held items are now returned to inventory in the stall menu with RMB without closing the stall menu
- added cat sounds
- items in forge are now shown
- inventory filter algorithm changed from 'OR' to 'AND'

