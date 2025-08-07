- fixed jittery scrolling issue for stall menu inventory

- adjusted tutorial highlight to a faded gradient

- fixed items being able to be picked up from the side of the grid

- fixed pause menu occasionally resuming right after pausing

- held items are now returned to inventory in the stall menu with RMB without closing the stall menu

- added cat sounds

- items in forge are now shown

- inventory filter algorithm changed from 'OR' to 'AND'