- fixed jittery scrolling issue for stall menu inventory
- adjusted tutorial highlight to a faded gradient
- fixed items being able to be picked up from the side of the grid
- fixed pause menu occasionally resuming right after pausing
- held items are now returned to inventory in the stall menu with RMB without closing the stall menu
- added cat sounds
- items in forge are now shown
- inventory filter algorithm changed from 'OR' to 'AND'
Update Notes for 7 Aug
