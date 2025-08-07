 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19506959 Edited 7 August 2025 – 02:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
增加武馆基础的委托生成数量
增加武馆外事堂主管判定分派委托的频率
增加武馆生成的新弟子基础数量
为武馆添加了新的外事堂任务[招募护卫](适用低武艺弟子)
将新店铺"从货栈中补货"默认为取消勾选状态
将新店铺的采集商品移除了采购列表
修复店铺补货设置中没有采集品可选择的问题
修复右上面板中，金钱超过10000，并没有余数时，会显示成0的问题
修复聚落采集点替换门客时，被替换门客的工作状态没有恢复的问题
优化聚落采集分配门客时的排序显示

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1461981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link