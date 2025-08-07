This year’s Steam Racing Fest is finished: time for a pit-stop!

Things have remained pretty active here with the PPU512 team: releasing a new game five years after Tonight We Riot feels like being back out on the open road and feeling the wind in your face once again...

The reactions and posts have been very encouraging so far and we have so much to share with you that we could barely fit all the highlights into the headline, so let's run through some bullet points with a little slow motion replay!

BUG FIXES!

- Race position icons now remain consistent before completing a lap.

- The "Oops" sound now no longer plays for CPU drivers when respawning.

- Windowed mode screen now remains at custom size when returning to menu.

- Slight stability adjustments to CPU driver behaviour.

All of the above bug fixes (in addition to some minor visual tweaks) have been applied across the full game AND the free demo!





NEW VEHICLE SKINS!

Those who have the full game in their Steam library will now have free access to new alternate skins as of the latest update, one for each racer (from left to right):



The Southern Heights Van becomes the Oddwood Ale-Team Van with a deep orange trail.

The Sardine Racer becomes the Koi Racer with a teal beam trail.

The Blue Eagle becomes the Lobster Claw with a pink trail.

The Street Slab becomes the Lowrider with a bronze trail

The GravTek Racer becomes the PPU512 Rally Racer with a lime green trail.

The Broad Wing Racer becomes the Retro Prop Racer with a light blue trail.

Just press 'UP' while choosing between cars to swap out your current skin for another one!





MAC IS BACK!

Many drivers will notice that there is a Mac demo for Tahitian Driftin, but no sign of the full game on Mac. This is because we encountered some major visual issues as a result of a recent OS update. Those issues have since been circumvented and the full game can now be purchased on Mac!





NEWS FROM THE SHOP FLOOR...

The next major upcoming update for Tahitian Driftin’ will include:

New tracks!

Alternate track routes will be added on existing islands, as well as a brand new island to test your skills on.

More New Vehicle Skins!

We have a few ideas of what to make for future vehicle skins, but we’d love to hear your ideas in the community forums! Leave us a note!

Bug fixes and quality of life tweaks!

We’re always working under the hood to fix things or make the game better for you, so if you’ve got something you’d like to see in the game or an actionable critique regarding a certain part of the game you’d like to see changed, feel free to drop us a line in the forums!

AND ONE MORE THING...

A physical, real world, live playable arcade cabinet with the game loaded inside will be coming soon to a bar near you in Austin, TX! (There will be more…)



Well, that should be enough energy in the tank for now: stay tuned and keep your engines running!





Happy trails! - Pixel Pushers Union 512