This update contains some bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs in wave and unit behavior caused by The Mutant's rez ability
- Fixed The Hologram's stats overriding The Survivor's. For now, only The Survivor will save its custom stats between game. In a later update I will have these save separately for each custom captain.
- Only unit types that can gain experience will now attack target dummies
- Fixed the Hologram's FLOPs modifier impacting water instead of FLOPs
- Fixed tooltip FLOPs not displaying FLOPs correctly if a modifier is active
- Fixed negative uranium if a nuclear reactor is demolished before construction is finished
- Enemy MBTs now have reduced activity in partial fog
- Fixed upgrade costs not matching if you have a building cost modifier
- Fixed goop from Goop Lobbers sometimes hitting your Landing Pad erroneously
- Fixed connectors not being destroyed if a building is placed on them and you have the "enemies can't target connectors" modifier
- Fixed some excessive logging caused by autocast
Changed files in this update