Bug Fixes

Fixed some bugs in wave and unit behavior caused by The Mutant's rez ability



Fixed The Hologram's stats overriding The Survivor's. For now, only The Survivor will save its custom stats between game. In a later update I will have these save separately for each custom captain.



Only unit types that can gain experience will now attack target dummies



Fixed the Hologram's FLOPs modifier impacting water instead of FLOPs



Fixed tooltip FLOPs not displaying FLOPs correctly if a modifier is active



Fixed negative uranium if a nuclear reactor is demolished before construction is finished



Enemy MBTs now have reduced activity in partial fog



Fixed upgrade costs not matching if you have a building cost modifier



Fixed goop from Goop Lobbers sometimes hitting your Landing Pad erroneously



Fixed connectors not being destroyed if a building is placed on them and you have the "enemies can't target connectors" modifier



Fixed some excessive logging caused by autocast



Hey Everyone,This update contains some bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.