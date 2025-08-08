 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19506813 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Everyone,

This update contains some bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed some bugs in wave and unit behavior caused by The Mutant's rez ability
  • Fixed The Hologram's stats overriding The Survivor's. For now, only The Survivor will save its custom stats between game. In a later update I will have these save separately for each custom captain.
  • Only unit types that can gain experience will now attack target dummies
  • Fixed the Hologram's FLOPs modifier impacting water instead of FLOPs
  • Fixed tooltip FLOPs not displaying FLOPs correctly if a modifier is active
  • Fixed negative uranium if a nuclear reactor is demolished before construction is finished
  • Enemy MBTs now have reduced activity in partial fog
  • Fixed upgrade costs not matching if you have a building cost modifier
  • Fixed goop from Goop Lobbers sometimes hitting your Landing Pad erroneously
  • Fixed connectors not being destroyed if a building is placed on them and you have the "enemies can't target connectors" modifier
  • Fixed some excessive logging caused by autocast

