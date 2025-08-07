If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.
SteamVR:
- Fix more cases where vrmonitor did not exit cleanly, leading to issues applying firmware updates.
Steam Link:
- Fix stream freezing when streaming over poor quality networks.
- Fix issue causing crashing if audio is playing while going in and out of bounds repeatedly.
Changed depots in beta branch