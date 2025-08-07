WHAT'S NEW??
BUG FIX
Made a few changes to prevent upgrades from disappearing in chapter 2/4. I wasn't able to reproduce this one but I am confident that it is resolved. Please let me know if it's still happening.
BALANCE
'Motive', 'Fernand the Userper' and 'Villefort the coward' upgrades: Reduced the maximum level cap and increased the strength of each level.
Reduced the base iron costs for 'Learning Mindset', 'Brooding' and 'Axes Akimbo' upgrades.
Reduced cost scaling for 'Self-loading Musket'.
Thanks for playing!! And a huge thank you to everyone who sent in bug reports!!
-Adam
