7 August 2025 Build 19506482 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW??

BUG FIX

  • Made a few changes to prevent upgrades from disappearing in chapter 2/4. I wasn't able to reproduce this one but I am confident that it is resolved. Please let me know if it's still happening.

BALANCE

  • 'Motive', 'Fernand the Userper' and 'Villefort the coward' upgrades: Reduced the maximum level cap and increased the strength of each level.

  • Reduced the base iron costs for 'Learning Mindset', 'Brooding' and 'Axes Akimbo' upgrades.

  • Reduced cost scaling for 'Self-loading Musket'.

Thanks for playing!! And a huge thank you to everyone who sent in bug reports!!

-Adam

