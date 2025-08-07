 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19506464 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The title says it all, added in a steam achievement for hidden skulls and added in new logic and fx for the skulls when collecting and loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Shores of Plunder Content Depot 1567191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link