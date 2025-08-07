 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19506395 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes since last playtest build to be tested:

- Players will no longer receive abilities, gadgets and roles if they died before the round started
- Fixed a case where you would lose a DNA scanner charge if you stopped scanning before it's done
- Health Stations no longer collide with players
- Zombie Traitors now correctly see their own role on the HUD
- Added a "revealed" status to the scoreboard to see which Traitors are revealed
- Increased karma penalty for killing teammates to -2
- Added karma for damaging confirmed enemies (t_karma_damage_confirmed_enemy and t_karma_damage_confirmed_enemy_threshold, default: 1 karma for 50 confirmed enemy damage)
- Added karma for resuscitating someone (t_karma_resuscitate_player, default: 1 karma)
- Added karma for turning on the power supply (t_karma_power_supply_turn_on, default: 1 karma)
- Added karma for releasing someone else from a bear trap (t_karma_bear_trap_release, default: 1 karma)
- Added karma for defusing a bomb (t_karma_bomb_defuse, default: 1 karma)
- Added a limit of uses for Taser gadget
- Reduced max Health Station gadgets for Doctors to 2
- Added a limit of uses for Poison Dart gadget
- Added an ability to disable a Bear Trap without stepping into it by holding +USE key
- Added an ability to DNA scan Bear Trap (only if it was disabled)
- Fixed Bear Trap use icons not showing up for players who are caught in them
- Fixed player roles disappearing in case of a severe lag (full client update)
- Increased Spectator Ghost hat starting velocity from 1280 to 1536 units/sec
- Added multiple background maps
- Fixed Don's hat ignoring model skins
- Added skins to Zombie Don model
- Added Stiletto third person player animations
- Decreased number of on-screen simultaneous HUD events to 4
- Added a separate limiter for on-screen simultaneous important HUD events (hud_event_important_limit, default: 2)
- Added Remington 81 "safe" (lowered) third person player animations
- Updated Stiletto sounds
- Updated High Standard Silenced Pistol sounds
- Updated player death sounds to include a separate "distant" version
- Players will now automatically leave Spectator Ghost state on round end
- Added missing separate Bear Trap release timer for releasing yourself (t_bear_trap_release_time_self, default: 2 seconds)
- Bear Trap will now stop being disabled if someone enters it while it's being disabled
- Added an option to toggle between showing important HUD events separately at the top of the screen (hud_event_important_separate, default: enabled)
- Updated icons for High Standard Silenced Pistol gadget and Stiletto
- Updated icons for Resuscitate abilities to indicate they're an ability, rather than a gadget
- Increased Stiletto walking speed, decreased damage and increased hit rate
- Bomb defused and bomb planted are no longer considered "important" events
- Made Stiletto backstabbing slower
- Removed Doctor Ranged Shield ability
- Added Detective Locator ability for Innocents
- Added Ghost Locator ability for Spectator Ghost mode
- Fixed incorrect Spectator Ghost sound script precache
- Fixed Info Room voice lines not matching the player model
- Spectators who aren't in-game can no longer join Spectator Ghost mode
- Disguise ability will now show up on your HUD player card
- Player ragdolls will now close their eyes only when they become rotten
- Added Disguise kit model that shows up on player models when they use Disguise
- Increased default Bomb range from 1320 to 1500 units
- Added dynamic crosshair setting that makes the crosshair be affected by the weapon's spread (cl_crosshair_dynamic, default: 1)
- Changed default crosshair gap from 9 to 6 to accomidate for the change above
- Fixed upwards movement not working in Spectator Ghost mode (move/swim up/down keybinds in controls settings)
- Potential fix for cornered clues being unreachable
- Updated player rank icons
- Updated Disguise icon
- Removed Disguise from Annihilation loadout
- Moved Doctor Resuscitate ability up in the list
- Updated all maps and their images
- Increased Colt spread and standing inaccuracy
- Decreased Revolver standing inaccuracy
- Changed default Traitor gadget loadout from non-existent Taser to High Standard Silenced Pistol
- Changed UI font for loadout item descriptions

Changed files in this update

