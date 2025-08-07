Changes since last playtest build to be tested:



- Players will no longer receive abilities, gadgets and roles if they died before the round started

- Fixed a case where you would lose a DNA scanner charge if you stopped scanning before it's done

- Health Stations no longer collide with players

- Zombie Traitors now correctly see their own role on the HUD

- Added a "revealed" status to the scoreboard to see which Traitors are revealed

- Increased karma penalty for killing teammates to -2

- Added karma for damaging confirmed enemies (t_karma_damage_confirmed_enemy and t_karma_damage_confirmed_enemy_threshold, default: 1 karma for 50 confirmed enemy damage)

- Added karma for resuscitating someone (t_karma_resuscitate_player, default: 1 karma)

- Added karma for turning on the power supply (t_karma_power_supply_turn_on, default: 1 karma)

- Added karma for releasing someone else from a bear trap (t_karma_bear_trap_release, default: 1 karma)

- Added karma for defusing a bomb (t_karma_bomb_defuse, default: 1 karma)

- Added a limit of uses for Taser gadget

- Reduced max Health Station gadgets for Doctors to 2

- Added a limit of uses for Poison Dart gadget

- Added an ability to disable a Bear Trap without stepping into it by holding +USE key

- Added an ability to DNA scan Bear Trap (only if it was disabled)

- Fixed Bear Trap use icons not showing up for players who are caught in them

- Fixed player roles disappearing in case of a severe lag (full client update)

- Increased Spectator Ghost hat starting velocity from 1280 to 1536 units/sec

- Added multiple background maps

- Fixed Don's hat ignoring model skins

- Added skins to Zombie Don model

- Added Stiletto third person player animations

- Decreased number of on-screen simultaneous HUD events to 4

- Added a separate limiter for on-screen simultaneous important HUD events (hud_event_important_limit, default: 2)

- Added Remington 81 "safe" (lowered) third person player animations

- Updated Stiletto sounds

- Updated High Standard Silenced Pistol sounds

- Updated player death sounds to include a separate "distant" version

- Players will now automatically leave Spectator Ghost state on round end

- Added missing separate Bear Trap release timer for releasing yourself (t_bear_trap_release_time_self, default: 2 seconds)

- Bear Trap will now stop being disabled if someone enters it while it's being disabled

- Added an option to toggle between showing important HUD events separately at the top of the screen (hud_event_important_separate, default: enabled)

- Updated icons for High Standard Silenced Pistol gadget and Stiletto

- Updated icons for Resuscitate abilities to indicate they're an ability, rather than a gadget

- Increased Stiletto walking speed, decreased damage and increased hit rate

- Bomb defused and bomb planted are no longer considered "important" events

- Made Stiletto backstabbing slower

- Removed Doctor Ranged Shield ability

- Added Detective Locator ability for Innocents

- Added Ghost Locator ability for Spectator Ghost mode

- Fixed incorrect Spectator Ghost sound script precache

- Fixed Info Room voice lines not matching the player model

- Spectators who aren't in-game can no longer join Spectator Ghost mode

- Disguise ability will now show up on your HUD player card

- Player ragdolls will now close their eyes only when they become rotten

- Added Disguise kit model that shows up on player models when they use Disguise

- Increased default Bomb range from 1320 to 1500 units

- Added dynamic crosshair setting that makes the crosshair be affected by the weapon's spread (cl_crosshair_dynamic, default: 1)

- Changed default crosshair gap from 9 to 6 to accomidate for the change above

- Fixed upwards movement not working in Spectator Ghost mode (move/swim up/down keybinds in controls settings)

- Potential fix for cornered clues being unreachable

- Updated player rank icons

- Updated Disguise icon

- Removed Disguise from Annihilation loadout

- Moved Doctor Resuscitate ability up in the list

- Updated all maps and their images

- Increased Colt spread and standing inaccuracy

- Decreased Revolver standing inaccuracy

- Changed default Traitor gadget loadout from non-existent Taser to High Standard Silenced Pistol

- Changed UI font for loadout item descriptions