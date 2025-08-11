Hi everyone,



Here's the small update that went onto the beta ahead of the weekend.

This issue was causing Expeditions to Endless Dump to give potential errors and crashes, this bug is now patched so if you still encounter problems going to Endless Dump, please let us know

Steam Hotfix - 4.1.191759

Fixed issue where staff affected by Malodorousness was causing the application to crash for some players



As always please let us know any feedback, your feedback and reports make such a massive difference and means we can tackle issues like this ASAP (:





Take care and happy curating,

Abby and the Two Point Team <3