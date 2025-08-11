 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V THE FINALS Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19506290 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here's the small update that went onto the beta ahead of the weekend.

This issue was causing Expeditions to Endless Dump to give potential errors and crashes, this bug is now patched so if you still encounter problems going to Endless Dump, please let us know

Steam Hotfix - 4.1.191759

  • Fixed issue where staff affected by Malodorousness was causing the application to crash for some players


As always please let us know any feedback, your feedback and reports make such a massive difference and means we can tackle issues like this ASAP (:


Take care and happy curating,
Abby and the Two Point Team <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2185061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2185062
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2185063
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2999850 Depot 2999851
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 2999850 Depot 2999853
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3592600 Depot 3592601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link