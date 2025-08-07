 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19506229
Update notes via Steam Community

Meowllo!

A while back, we ran a poll in our Discord on what we should work on next. A new cooking UI with the ability to make multiple of a dish at once won by a large margin. So, today, we bring you the humble...

🥗 What We've Been Cooking

The new cooking system isn't just a new UI! We wanted to preserve the experimental aspect of it. If you haven't learned a recipe yet, you're free to try and make your best guess and see what comes out. Alongside the obvious quantity changer in the screenshot, here are the features:

  • Experiment by throwing whatever you have in your rucksack or storages

  • Follow a recipe after browsing through your list

  • A search bar for both your inventories and recipe list

  • Set the quantity and wait for it to cook while you continue on with your day

  • View the taste and type, as well as the restore values of each ingredient or dish

  • Preview how many of the recipe you can make with the ingredients available in your inventories

  • After selecting a recipe, relevant ingredients will be sorted to the front of the ingredient grid and marked with purple

  • Ingredients inside the pot will be marked with green

🍋 When Life Gives You Lemons

  • New Lemon Bush in the Desert Canyon have a chance to drop Lemons

  • Lemons can be used to make the new dishes: Mayonnaise, Lemon Pie, and Lemonade

  • Some old recipes, such as Catfish Sandwich and Fish 'n Chips now utilize these new ingredients

  • Some foods that had missing attributes or underwhelming restore numbers have been fixed

🔖 Making Friends

  • Relationship gain from completing quests have been increased

  • Each NPC now has three friendship quests; these quests are marked with \[FE1], \[FE2], and so on

  • These will appear on the quest tree as well and show unlock requirements. The quest will let you know where and when to go

  • Each friendship quest shows a unique dialogue or cutscene to help you get to know your neighbors better

  • I hope you are able to deepen your bonds with the inhabitants of Snacko's world through these friendship quests!

  • Some quests, such as Just a Hobby, have been re-parented to be introduced later in the game when more things are unlocked

🐛 Misc. Fixes

  • Cultural Center food displays that wouldn't let you know what should be in the display cases has been fixed

  • You now unlock the Clay Pot in the Blueprint Shop from completing Tropical Getaway

  • Watering farm tile related fixes

  • Fixed wrong weather icon when loading up your game

  • Fixed issues with unintentional fisheye effects on ultrawide resolutions

  • General UI and gamepad improvements

  • Interactables such as stoves and furnaces also show outline, not just storages

We'll be making continued improvements to the cooking system and other consumable-related things over the next few weeks. Thank you for enjoying Snacko, we'll be back very soon with more updates ✨

Thank you for reading~

Changed files in this update

