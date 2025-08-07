The new cooking system isn't just a new UI! We wanted to preserve the experimental aspect of it. If you haven't learned a recipe yet, you're free to try and make your best guess and see what comes out. Alongside the obvious quantity changer in the screenshot, here are the features:

Ingredients inside the pot will be marked with green

After selecting a recipe, relevant ingredients will be sorted to the front of the ingredient grid and marked with purple

Preview how many of the recipe you can make with the ingredients available in your inventories

View the taste and type, as well as the restore values of each ingredient or dish

Set the quantity and wait for it to cook while you continue on with your day

A search bar for both your inventories and recipe list

Experiment by throwing whatever you have in your rucksack or storages

Some foods that had missing attributes or underwhelming restore numbers have been fixed

Some old recipes, such as Catfish Sandwich and Fish 'n Chips now utilize these new ingredients

Lemons can be used to make the new dishes: Mayonnaise, Lemon Pie, and Lemonade

New Lemon Bush in the Desert Canyon have a chance to drop Lemons

Relationship gain from completing quests have been increased

Each NPC now has three friendship quests; these quests are marked with \[FE1], \[FE2], and so on

These will appear on the quest tree as well and show unlock requirements. The quest will let you know where and when to go

Each friendship quest shows a unique dialogue or cutscene to help you get to know your neighbors better

I hope you are able to deepen your bonds with the inhabitants of Snacko's world through these friendship quests!