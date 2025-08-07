Meowllo!
A while back, we ran a poll in our Discord on what we should work on next. A new cooking UI with the ability to make multiple of a dish at once won by a large margin. So, today, we bring you the humble...
🥗 What We've Been Cooking
The new cooking system isn't just a new UI! We wanted to preserve the experimental aspect of it. If you haven't learned a recipe yet, you're free to try and make your best guess and see what comes out. Alongside the obvious quantity changer in the screenshot, here are the features:
Experiment by throwing whatever you have in your rucksack or storages
Follow a recipe after browsing through your list
A search bar for both your inventories and recipe list
Set the quantity and wait for it to cook while you continue on with your day
View the taste and type, as well as the restore values of each ingredient or dish
Preview how many of the recipe you can make with the ingredients available in your inventories
After selecting a recipe, relevant ingredients will be sorted to the front of the ingredient grid and marked with purple
Ingredients inside the pot will be marked with green
🍋 When Life Gives You Lemons
New Lemon Bush in the Desert Canyon have a chance to drop Lemons
Lemons can be used to make the new dishes: Mayonnaise, Lemon Pie, and Lemonade
Some old recipes, such as Catfish Sandwich and Fish 'n Chips now utilize these new ingredients
Some foods that had missing attributes or underwhelming restore numbers have been fixed
🔖 Making Friends
Relationship gain from completing quests have been increased
Each NPC now has three friendship quests; these quests are marked with \[FE1], \[FE2], and so on
These will appear on the quest tree as well and show unlock requirements. The quest will let you know where and when to go
Each friendship quest shows a unique dialogue or cutscene to help you get to know your neighbors better
I hope you are able to deepen your bonds with the inhabitants of Snacko's world through these friendship quests!
Some quests, such as Just a Hobby, have been re-parented to be introduced later in the game when more things are unlocked
🐛 Misc. Fixes
Cultural Center food displays that wouldn't let you know what should be in the display cases has been fixed
You now unlock the Clay Pot in the Blueprint Shop from completing Tropical Getaway
Watering farm tile related fixes
Fixed wrong weather icon when loading up your game
Fixed issues with unintentional fisheye effects on ultrawide resolutions
General UI and gamepad improvements
Interactables such as stoves and furnaces also show outline, not just storages
We'll be making continued improvements to the cooking system and other consumable-related things over the next few weeks. Thank you for enjoying Snacko, we'll be back very soon with more updates ✨
Thank you for reading~
Changed files in this update