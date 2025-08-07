 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19506192 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Frame rate is now capped at 60 FPS to reduce unnecessary hardware load.

Closed the hoverboard shop. It was never fully implemented or tested, and likely contains bugs.
(Still accessible via the Konami code, but use at your own risk.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092271
