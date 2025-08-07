Frame rate is now capped at 60 FPS to reduce unnecessary hardware load.
Closed the hoverboard shop. It was never fully implemented or tested, and likely contains bugs.
(Still accessible via the Konami code, but use at your own risk.)
Patch 1.0.8 – August 6, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update