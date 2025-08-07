This update adds new features and fixes some issues.
- Fixed an issue where window settings were not being saved.
- Fixed an issue where the 13th skill would not be applied properly.
- Fixed an issue where animal units would not be placed properly with the spellbooks "King of the Forest" and "Nature's Rebellion."
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
- The game can be continued after occupying 32 areas. However, achievements and scores will not be reflected in the battle history.
- Added a setting to pause CPU actions until the player clicks.
Please try this if the window appears too quickly and you miss it.
-----------------
Thank you very much for your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.
The development team is reading all of your comments and addressing issues as a priority.
Our development team is small, so it may take some time, but we appreciate your understanding.
（Illustration by UNKO-san）
Changed files in this update