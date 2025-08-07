 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19505931 Edited 7 August 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds new features and fixes some issues.

- Fixed an issue where window settings were not being saved.

- Fixed an issue where the 13th skill would not be applied properly.

- Fixed an issue where animal units would not be placed properly with the spellbooks "King of the Forest" and "Nature's Rebellion."

- Other minor bugs have been fixed.


- The game can be continued after occupying 32 areas. However, achievements and scores will not be reflected in the battle history.


- Added a setting to pause CPU actions until the player clicks.

Please try this if the window appears too quickly and you miss it.

-----------------

Thank you very much for your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.

The development team is reading all of your comments and addressing issues as a priority.

Our development team is small, so it may take some time, but we appreciate your understanding.

（Illustration by UNKO-san）

