This update adds new features and fixes some issues.

- Fixed an issue where window settings were not being saved.

- Fixed an issue where the 13th skill would not be applied properly.

- Fixed an issue where animal units would not be placed properly with the spellbooks "King of the Forest" and "Nature's Rebellion."

- Other minor bugs have been fixed.



- The game can be continued after occupying 32 areas. However, achievements and scores will not be reflected in the battle history.



- Added a setting to pause CPU actions until the player clicks.

Please try this if the window appears too quickly and you miss it.



Thank you very much for your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.

The development team is reading all of your comments and addressing issues as a priority.

Our development team is small, so it may take some time, but we appreciate your understanding.



（Illustration by UNKO-san）