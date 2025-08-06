Mid week update here.
I hope you're all enjoying the sweet new tunes that Yellow Cherry Jam has let us use within the game, don't forget, if you already haven't go check out their YouTube and Bandcamp, they make amazing music and are amazing people.
Changelog:
- We've added a building cupboard beside the bed, this now allows you to place items inside the room to make it a little more lively and unique.
More items will be added to the building menu over time, we're still trying to sort out a few kinks here and there, if you find any make sure to let us know. We've tried hard to remove them but some do slip through.
Upcoming:
Nothing too major will be upcoming within the next few patches, they'll mainly be around bug fixes and additional items to build.
The next major patch that we're working towards though is the UI. We've received some feedback on this and we're starting to rework it and make it a little more friendly for users to use.
Changed files in this update