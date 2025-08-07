 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19505748 Edited 7 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added unique event decoration item: Debut Festival 2025 Horse

    ONLY available for those that login the game between August 7 - 11

  • Fixed bug that could block you from ordering copies if artist-name is empty

  • Fixed bug that would make settings change after exiting Manager Computer, such as shop name and others

  • Fixed issue that could sometimes lock you in crouch-mode when interacting with cash-register

  • Fixed bug that could soft-lock you when attacking a customer that is paying at the cash-register

  • Fixed bug that would make the game freeze for some players when ending the day

  • Fixed some visual glitches that could make serving trays float in the air

  • Fixed bug that would make you drop an item whenever customers despawned

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when players tried to serve employees drinks

  • Fixed bug that blocked drink station from being placed while having items inside

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3038581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link