Added unique event decoration item: Debut Festival 2025 Horse ONLY available for those that login the game between August 7 - 11

Fixed bug that could block you from ordering copies if artist-name is empty

Fixed bug that would make settings change after exiting Manager Computer, such as shop name and others

Fixed issue that could sometimes lock you in crouch-mode when interacting with cash-register

Fixed bug that could soft-lock you when attacking a customer that is paying at the cash-register

Fixed bug that would make the game freeze for some players when ending the day

Fixed some visual glitches that could make serving trays float in the air

Fixed bug that would make you drop an item whenever customers despawned

Fixed a crash that could happen when players tried to serve employees drinks