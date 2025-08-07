Added unique event decoration item: Debut Festival 2025 Horse
ONLY available for those that login the game between August 7 - 11
Fixed bug that could block you from ordering copies if artist-name is empty
Fixed bug that would make settings change after exiting Manager Computer, such as shop name and others
Fixed issue that could sometimes lock you in crouch-mode when interacting with cash-register
Fixed bug that could soft-lock you when attacking a customer that is paying at the cash-register
Fixed bug that would make the game freeze for some players when ending the day
Fixed some visual glitches that could make serving trays float in the air
Fixed bug that would make you drop an item whenever customers despawned
Fixed a crash that could happen when players tried to serve employees drinks
Fixed bug that blocked drink station from being placed while having items inside
0.4.3 - Debut Festival 2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3038581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update