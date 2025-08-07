 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19505547 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As announced previously, this update adds two new songs to the CORE APPEND folder, from the mobile rhythm game Rotaeno! As with other CORE APPEND songs, this is additional free content.



You might see something rather new, so watch out...!

Changed files in this update

