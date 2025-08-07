Hi All,



Got a new patch build for KT. A bunch of fixes/optimizations:



Patch Notes (v1.1.14)

- Bug Fix: Bogatyr Retaliation - added a check against hit enemy to avoid rare instance of enemy returning null

- Chancellor Autlaic: pooled enemy spawns resulting in less memory churn and slight performance boost

- Physics updated to be more acccurate for all boss encounters

- Bug Fix: Starting Dialogue in Castle Usvit with Kalinov will no longer automatically end a run unless proper conditions are met

- Bug Fix: If pumpkin event is deactivated, the on-screen indicator icon will no longer display

- Bug Fix: Blood Maiden Blightflies passive will only trigger if passive skill rank is 1 or higher

- Bug Fix: Necromancer - Fixed a loop in some code for Gravelord's Revenge that could prevent the fist from performing a double smash attack

- Boss: Bloodsap - seed projectile speed has been adjusted and physics improved

- Code Refactoring



Thanks for your continued interest and support in Keeper's Toll. Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or wanna chat.



Stingbot Games