7 August 2025 Build 19505539 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi All,

Got a new patch build for KT. A bunch of fixes/optimizations:

Patch Notes (v1.1.14)
- Bug Fix: Bogatyr Retaliation - added a check against hit enemy to avoid rare instance of enemy returning null
- Chancellor Autlaic: pooled enemy spawns resulting in less memory churn and slight performance boost
- Physics updated to be more acccurate for all boss encounters
- Bug Fix: Starting Dialogue in Castle Usvit with Kalinov will no longer automatically end a run unless proper conditions are met
- Bug Fix: If pumpkin event is deactivated, the on-screen indicator icon will no longer display
- Bug Fix: Blood Maiden Blightflies passive will only trigger if passive skill rank is 1 or higher
- Bug Fix: Necromancer - Fixed a loop in some code for Gravelord's Revenge that could prevent the fist from performing a double smash attack
- Boss: Bloodsap - seed projectile speed has been adjusted and physics improved
- Code Refactoring

Thanks for your continued interest and support in Keeper's Toll. Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or wanna chat.

Stingbot Games

