Hello everyone,

The day has finally come:

Our debut game Whimside is out now!!!

We’re so happy to be launching alongside the wonderful Wholesome Games Celebration on Steam, it’s such a great event and we’re so blessed to be a part of it! Be sure to check out the other games featured 💜

Here’s a reminder of what is waiting for you in the game:

💎Help your Whimings to feel at home using 182 different decorations!

💎Discover 8,002,800 different combinations of Whimling (if that’s humanly possible)!

💎Collect 83 different Whimling parts with 45 colour palettes!

💎Discover secrets and surprises across 5 biomes (10 areas)!

💎Stream the game to share your experience with our special Twitch integration!

💎15 hours of playtime!

We’ve been working so hard to make this the game we dreamt of bringing to you and we really hope you love it! We want to say a big big thank you to those of you who playtested and gave us your feedback, without you the game wouldn’t be what it is today.



Please continue to send us your thoughts, leave reviews and share your experiences on socials so we can see you enjoying Whimside! We can’t wait to hear all about it 🥰

Now, go and have fun with the Whimlings! Talk soon 👋

Toadzillart & Tadpoly 🍄



