- Fixed an issue where parts of the ui would get cut off or hidden when anti-aliasing was enabled and resolution was anything other than the max setting
- Fixed an issue where textures would load totally wrong when running in windowed mode
- NOTE: the terrain still has a visual graphical glitch if you have shadows set to "off" or "low". To bypass the bug, change shadow setting to "medium" or above.
Aug 6, 2025 - Hotfixes for the ui bugs, workaround for the terrain bug
Update notes via Steam Community
