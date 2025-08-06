 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19505386 Edited 6 August 2025 – 23:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where parts of the ui would get cut off or hidden when anti-aliasing was enabled and resolution was anything other than the max setting
  • Fixed an issue where textures would load totally wrong when running in windowed mode
  • NOTE: the terrain still has a visual graphical glitch if you have shadows set to "off" or "low". To bypass the bug, change shadow setting to "medium" or above.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2120252
macOS 64-bit Depot 2120253
