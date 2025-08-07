 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19505300 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Friends!

It's been a busy summer working on Millispeed. I've added lots of new features, music, and control tuning to make this game as fun as possible, and far less frustrating to play than it has been.

If you haven't played in a while now's the time to give it another try!


Features:

  • New background music

  • New audio settings panel for turning off the new background music

  • Revamped forest map

  • Game clock

  • Timers and text to indicate the player's danger/safety during crow encounters

  • Updated the pellet sizes and hitboxes to be more generous

  • Steering damping to make the millipede easier to control

  • Collision updates to make the millipede slide past itself and obstacles easier

Bug Fixes:

  • Crows shouldn't get stuck anymore

  • Fixed visual glitch on the millipede's carapace

  • Fixed falling off the landscape soft-locking the game

  • Fixed edge cases where the crow sequence continues even if the millipede is safe

  • Fixed issues with the leg-counter fading out when it's not supposed to

  • Millipede material adjustments

And probably a lot more!

Thank you all so much for wishlisting and checking out the build. Your feedback has been instrumental in making Millispeed a better game.

