Hi Friends!
It's been a busy summer working on Millispeed. I've added lots of new features, music, and control tuning to make this game as fun as possible, and far less frustrating to play than it has been.
If you haven't played in a while now's the time to give it another try!
Features:
New background music
New audio settings panel for turning off the new background music
Revamped forest map
Game clock
Timers and text to indicate the player's danger/safety during crow encounters
Updated the pellet sizes and hitboxes to be more generous
Steering damping to make the millipede easier to control
Collision updates to make the millipede slide past itself and obstacles easier
Bug Fixes:
Crows shouldn't get stuck anymore
Fixed visual glitch on the millipede's carapace
Fixed falling off the landscape soft-locking the game
Fixed edge cases where the crow sequence continues even if the millipede is safe
Fixed issues with the leg-counter fading out when it's not supposed to
Millipede material adjustments
And probably a lot more!
Thank you all so much for wishlisting and checking out the build. Your feedback has been instrumental in making Millispeed a better game.
Changed files in this update