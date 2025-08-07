Hi Friends!

It's been a busy summer working on Millispeed. I've added lots of new features, music, and control tuning to make this game as fun as possible, and far less frustrating to play than it has been.



If you haven't played in a while now's the time to give it another try!



Features:

New background music

New audio settings panel for turning off the new background music

Revamped forest map

Game clock

Timers and text to indicate the player's danger/safety during crow encounters

Updated the pellet sizes and hitboxes to be more generous

Steering damping to make the millipede easier to control

Collision updates to make the millipede slide past itself and obstacles easier

Bug Fixes:

Crows shouldn't get stuck anymore

Fixed visual glitch on the millipede's carapace

Fixed falling off the landscape soft-locking the game

Fixed edge cases where the crow sequence continues even if the millipede is safe

Fixed issues with the leg-counter fading out when it's not supposed to

Millipede material adjustments

And probably a lot more!



Thank you all so much for wishlisting and checking out the build. Your feedback has been instrumental in making Millispeed a better game.

