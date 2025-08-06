Update Notes
- Added invasion and retirement step trigger icons to relevant cards.
- Vampire Overlord's ability now correctly requires 10+ player skulls to activate.
- Counters can no longer appear on rushed units.
- Improved breakthrough logic
- Tracking effect now follows breakthrough logic and can result in a win via kills.
- Story shifts no longer kill chapters.
- Extra damage from self-inflicted chapter hits now carries over.
- Updated Hand Movement to be less floaty, still in active development.
- Leader Board quick fix
Changed files in this update