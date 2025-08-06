 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19505267 Edited 6 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • Added invasion and retirement step trigger icons to relevant cards.
  • Vampire Overlord's ability now correctly requires 10+ player skulls to activate.
  • Counters can no longer appear on rushed units.
  • Improved breakthrough logic
  • Tracking effect now follows breakthrough logic and can result in a win via kills.
  • Story shifts no longer kill chapters.
  • Extra damage from self-inflicted chapter hits now carries over.
  • Updated Hand Movement to be less floaty, still in active development.
  • Leader Board quick fix

Changed files in this update

