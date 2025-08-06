 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19505250 Edited 6 August 2025 – 22:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations:

-Bugs fixed, wilderness areas now have better performance.

-Monsters now load and reload better for better optimization.

Gameplay:

Wilderness areas now respawn monsters.

Items:

-Added 10 magic amulets

Side Quest:

-Hydra quest attack damage increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3644211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link