Optimizations:
-Bugs fixed, wilderness areas now have better performance.
-Monsters now load and reload better for better optimization.
Gameplay:
Wilderness areas now respawn monsters.
Items:
-Added 10 magic amulets
Side Quest:
-Hydra quest attack damage increased.
Patch 1.02b
Update notes via Steam Community
