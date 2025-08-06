Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
- Re-added steam profile inspection, a small steam logo icon will appear on who tab cells. Clicking it will take you to the steam profile of the player.
- The host player now properly retrieves their steam ID on netplay sessions, allowing players to view their steam profile in the who tab.
- Added new prediction buffers for projectile collision, improving the issue where projectiles incorrectly collide or not with npcs or players via clientside.
- Added a check if the player is attacking or air attacking, preventing from un-equipping or equipping gear.
- Removing skills from the action bar by right clicking now only works when the skills tab menu is open while in a safe zone.
- Adjusted hitbox source cache, improving how hitboxes (specifically projectile and skill hitboxes) retrieve data from players or npcs when spawned into the game.
- Taunt is no longer a support skill, and is now an action skill. This will no longer apply incorrectly in pvp sessions.
- The shadow projection object and healthbars / castbars above players heads will no longer appear when they are invisible.
- Dead players will appear in their dead animation when loaded into a lobby, rather than them standing still with their eyes closed.
