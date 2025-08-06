 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19505182
Update notes via Steam Community
ATLYSS Version 82025.a2 Released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

  • Re-added steam profile inspection, a small steam logo icon will appear on who tab cells. Clicking it will take you to the steam profile of the player.
  • The host player now properly retrieves their steam ID on netplay sessions, allowing players to view their steam profile in the who tab.
  • Added new prediction buffers for projectile collision, improving the issue where projectiles incorrectly collide or not with npcs or players via clientside.
  • Added a check if the player is attacking or air attacking, preventing from un-equipping or equipping gear.
  • Removing skills from the action bar by right clicking now only works when the skills tab menu is open while in a safe zone.
  • Adjusted hitbox source cache, improving how hitboxes (specifically projectile and skill hitboxes) retrieve data from players or npcs when spawned into the game.
  • Taunt is no longer a support skill, and is now an action skill. This will no longer apply incorrectly in pvp sessions.
  • The shadow projection object and healthbars / castbars above players heads will no longer appear when they are invisible.
  • Dead players will appear in their dead animation when loaded into a lobby, rather than them standing still with their eyes closed.

