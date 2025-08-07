 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19505028
Update notes via Steam Community
The regular version of the game has been updated!
The new features are the same as those included in the Alpha version until 4th August 2025's update. The list can be found here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1797490/discussions/0/6202034451744528101/

WARNING: After updating, you must start a new game to avoid bugs and crashes. Old saves won't work well.

If you want to continue with the previous regular version, you can select it by right-clicking on the game from the Steam library page and selecting "Properties".

Click on the "BETAS" tab. Select the option "2025_march_3rd" in the dropdown next to "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

If you have any issues with the game, please contact me here. You can also reach out on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/b3aK6sjBKU

Thank You!

Changed files in this update

Windows Showbiz Tycoon Content Depot 1797491
