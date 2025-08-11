Hey dieselminers!
Long time no see!
It's been a while since I announced the end of support for Ad Fundum, and I expected that there would be no further content updates or improvements, except for bug fixes. However, when I was approached by one of our Turkish players, Samet, with an offer to translate the game, I simply couldn't say no.
So, what's new in the patch 1.2.2?
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Terrain depth monitor displayed incorrect altitude at which the player's mech would hit the ground (thanks to leforeg for the report);
- Ore at the bottom of level 3 can no longer become invisible when Claustrophobia safe mode on (thanks to leforeg for the report);
- Heat and cold auras are no longer producing a "ghosting" effect after new thruster upgrades are installed;
- Uninstalling certain special upgrades now removes their effects correctly;
- Fixed a bug where the game sometimes considered player to be out of the base upon loading. This bug was preventing saving and producing fuel drain issues at the base;
- Several text typos and misleading upgrade descriptions have been corrected;
Balance changes:
- Laser defense system is now more effective at destroying chemotrophic plant seeds while the player is mining;
- LEVEL 8 SPOILER WARNING: The duration of "normal" gravity in the level 8 has been increased from 25 to 35 seconds.
And, most importantly, the game now supports Turkish!This has become possible thanks to the efforts of Samet Hüseyin Erdoğan and his friend Kerem Ün, who have voluntarily translated dozens of thousands of words from the game's text. Let's salute their valiant efforts!
Now, a word to Samet, who wants to reach out to the Turkish community:
Hello everyone!
Today I want to share a very exciting development with you. Recently, I discovered that Ad Fundum, a game I love to play in the browser, is also on Steam. I immediately thought that this great game should have Turkish language support and I took action.
I reached out to dear Denis, the developer of the game, and offered to translate the game into Turkish. He responded positively to my offer and thanked me for this initiative.
I do not claim that this translation is completely professional or error-free. I have been careful as much as I could, but I know that there may be minor errors. That's where I need your help! I would like you to share with me any translation errors or suggestions you notice while playing the game. Thanks to your feedback, we can further improve and update the Turkish language support.
I'd like to take this opportunity to make a call to the entire Turkish gaming community: Let's all take concrete steps to bring Turkish-language support to other games we love! I've contacted over 50 game developers so far, but unfortunately, most of them rejected me. Perhaps by combining our efforts, we can make an even stronger impact.
I hope you enjoy the Turkish translation of Ad Fundum and help us make it better with your feedback!
P.S. If you want to help bringing new languages to Ad Fundum or want to report issues with existing translations, please contact me at sergeev.denis.an@gmail.com
P.P.S. Stay tuned for the news about the console release of Ad Fundum ;)
Changed files in this update