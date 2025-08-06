 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19504996 Edited 6 August 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Size - 4.6MB / BuildID 19504996

We are officially ready for Early Access Release on August 8th!!

Silverstone

  • Fixed a collider causing issues on Club Corner

Bike Depot

  • Fixed an issue where Bike Depot wouldn’t play after Bus Station.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera would glitch under vans.

  • Filled in a hole in the Left Warehouse wall.

  • Re-aligned the Right warehouse wall with the lower portion of the wall.

  • Adjusted the height of the grass plate to be higher.

Join our Discord Server to be the first to know about JGWS updates + news!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3394541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link