Update Size - 4.6MB / BuildID 19504996
We are officially ready for Early Access Release on August 8th!!
Silverstone
Fixed a collider causing issues on Club Corner
Bike Depot
Fixed an issue where Bike Depot wouldn’t play after Bus Station.
Fixed an issue where the camera would glitch under vans.
Filled in a hole in the Left Warehouse wall.
Re-aligned the Right warehouse wall with the lower portion of the wall.
Adjusted the height of the grass plate to be higher.
