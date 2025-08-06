Hotfix

Work

Improve Work Prioritization

Fix bug that prevented prioritization of Personal Tasks

Fix bug that prevented switching to a higher Priority Tasks

Thanks for the Reports!



Hauling

Delivering Resources is now Prioritized as when Building is Prioritized instead of Hauling

This allows prioritizing Hauling to prioritize Storing Items over supporting Building



World Simulation Screen

Hide Mercenaries

Thanks for the Report! Restart the game and steam to pick it up!