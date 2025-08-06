 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19504991 Edited 6 August 2025 – 22:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix
Work
Improve Work Prioritization
Fix bug that prevented prioritization of Personal Tasks
Fix bug that prevented switching to a higher Priority Tasks
Thanks for the Reports!

Hauling
Delivering Resources is now Prioritized as when Building is Prioritized instead of Hauling
This allows prioritizing Hauling to prioritize Storing Items over supporting Building

World Simulation Screen
Hide Mercenaries
Thanks for the Report!Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

