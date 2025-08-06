WorkRestart the game and steam to pick it up!
Improve Work Prioritization
Fix bug that prevented prioritization of Personal Tasks
Fix bug that prevented switching to a higher Priority Tasks
Thanks for the Reports!
Hauling
Delivering Resources is now Prioritized as when Building is Prioritized instead of Hauling
This allows prioritizing Hauling to prioritize Storing Items over supporting Building
World Simulation Screen
Hide Mercenaries
Thanks for the Report!
Noble Fates 0.30.3.11 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update